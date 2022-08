Vladimir Putin vil knytte tettere bånd med Nord-Korea

Not Real News FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Francesco Rocca, the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies during a video call in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. On Friday, July 29, 2022, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming Russia has “officially expelled” the World Health Organization and “closed all of its offices in Moscow.” (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)