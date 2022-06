Turkey's President and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during his party’s group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) in Ankara, on May 18, 2022. - Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has threatened to block Finland and Sweden from joining NATO, urged the alliance's members on May 18, 2022 to "respect" Ankara's concerns about the two countries, which Turkey accuses of harbouring terrorists. (Photo by Adem ALTAN / AFP)