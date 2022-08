Russian MiG-31bm fighter jets, Tupolev Tu-160 strategic bomber and Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over downtown Moscow during a rehearsal for the WWII Victory Parade on May 4, 2022. - Russia will celebrate the 77th anniversary of the 1945 victory over Nazi Germany on May 9, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) Foto: Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP