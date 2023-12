People attend an "almost naked" party organized by Russian blogger Anastasia (Nastya) Ivleeva at Mutabor nightclub in Moscow, Russia, in this image published December 21, 2023. Ostorozhno Novosti via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT. Foto: Ostorozhno Novosti / Reuters