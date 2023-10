Spenningen øker: – Det kan gå ut av kontroll

En israelsk soldat bemanner en tanks ved grensen til Libanon og Hizbollah-kontrollert land. An Israeli soldier mans a Merkava tank positioned in the Upper Galilee area near the Lebanon border on October 25, 2023. Persistent rocket and artillery exchanges with Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions across Israel's northern borders with Lebanon and Syria have raised fears of a new front in Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP) Foto: (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)