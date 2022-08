Archie Battersbee. A mum is begging doctors to keep her son alive after he was found unconscious at home with a ligature around his neck. See SWNS story SWCAarchie. Hollie Dance, 46, is in a legal battle with Royal London Hospital over its plan to withdraw life support for 12-year-old Archie Battersbee. Archie - a keen boxer and gymnast - has not regained consciousness after his mum found him at their home in Southend, Essex following a "freak accident" on April 7. Hollie has called for doctors to give her son more time to recover from his coma and is appearing at the Royal Courts of Justice to fight her case today. But medical experts say that the youngster is likely to already be brain dead and that it is in his "best interests" to remove life support.