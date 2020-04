Hver tredje på fransk hangarskip og fregatt er coronasmittet

A picture shows the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle on April 12, 2020, as it arrives in the southern French port of Toulon with sailors onboard infected with COVID-19 (novel coronavirus). - Fifty sailors aboard the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, the flagship of the French navy, have contracted the novel coronavirus the armed forces ministry said on April 11. The nuclear-powered ship arrived in Toulon on April 12 so that those infected can begin a period of quarantine on dry land, according to the ministry. (Photo by Christophe SIMON / AFP)