Den ukrainske bobutøveren Lidiia Hunko har testet positivt for doping, opplyser Det internasjonale dopingbyrået (ITA) torsdag.



Ukrainian bobsledder, Lidiia Hunko, poses on ice next to a sign reading "Beijing 2022" in Beijing Ukrainian bobsledder, Lidiia Hunko, poses on ice next to a sign reading "Beijing 2022" in Beijing, China in this picture obtained from social media that was uploaded on February 1, 2022. INSTAGRAM/ICE_BOLIDA/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MUST CREDIT INSTAGRAM/@ICE_BOLIDA Foto: Instagram / ICE_BOLIDA / Reuters / NTB