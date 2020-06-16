Nyheter

NorgeSportVerdenKulturPolitikk

Penger

PrivatøkonomiBørs og finansForbrukerNæringslivMakroøkonomi

Helse og livsstil

HelseBolig og interiørTrening og kostholdTeknologiLivetTesterMat og drikke

Motor

BilMCBåt

Reise

InspirasjonReisenyheter

Stemmer

Været

Kontakt oss

Tjenester

StartsidenForbrukslånABCTVKredittkortKreative Idéer
Sport
SportSiste nytt

Status foran Premier League-restarten – klubb for klubb

Arsenal er blant de første lagene ut når Premier League starter opp igjen. Foto: Matt Dunham / AP / NTB scanpix
Arsenal er blant de første lagene ut når Premier League starter opp igjen. Foto: Matt Dunham / AP / NTB scanpix Foto: NTB scanpix

Slik ser det ut for Premier League-klubbene før sesonggjenstarten onsdag:

NTB
16. juni 2020 06:58Oppdatert 16. juni 2020 06:59
EpostKopier lenkeKopiert!

Liverpool (1.-plass):

Poeng: 82

Toppscorer: Mohamed Salah (16 mål)

Forrige resultat: 2-1 over Bournemouth (h) 7. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Everton (b), Crystal Palace (h) Manchester C. (b), Aston Villa (h), Brighton (b), Burnley (h), Arsenal (b), Chelsea (h), Newcastle (b).

Manchester City (2):

Poeng: 57

Toppscorer: Sergio Agüero (16)

Forrige resultat: 0-2 mot Manchester U. (b) 8. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Arsenal (h), Burnley (h), Chelsea (b), Liverpool (h), Southampton (b), Newcastle (h), Brighton (b), Bournemouth (h), Watford (b), Norwich (h).

Leicester (3):

Poeng: 53

Toppscorer: Jamie Vardy (19)

Forrige resultat: 4-0 over Aston Villa (h) 9. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Watford (b), Brighton (h), Everton (b), Crystal Palace (h), Arsenal (b), Bournemouth (b), Sheffield U. (h), Tottenham (b), Manchester U. (h).

Chelsea (4):

Poeng: 48

Toppscorer: Tammy Abraham (13)

Forrige resultat: 4-0 over Everton (h) 8. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Aston Villa (b), Manchester C. (h), West Ham (b), Watford (h), Crystal Palace (b), Sheffield U. (b), Norwich (h), Liverpool (b), Wolverhampton (h).

Manchester United (5):

Poeng: 45

Toppscorer: Marcus Rashford (14)

Forrige resultat: 2-0 over Manchester C. (h) 8. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Tottenham (b), Sheffield U. (h), Brighton (b), Bournemouth (h), Aston Villa (b), Southampton (h), Crystal Palace (b), West Ham (h), Leicester (b).

Wolverhampton (6):

Poeng: 43

Toppscorer: Raul Jimenez (13)

Forrige resultat: 0-0 mot Brighton (h) 7. mars

Gjenstående kamper: West Ham (b), Bournemouth (h), Aston Villa (b), Arsenal (h), Sheffield U. (b), Everton (h), Burnley (b), Crystal Palace (h), Chelsea (b).

Sheffield United (7):

Poeng: 43

Toppscorer: John Fleck og Lys Mousset (5)

Norsk spiller: Sander Berge (midtbane).

Forrige resultat: 1-0 over Norwich (h) 7. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Aston Villa (b), Newcastle (b), Manchester U. (b), Tottenham (h), Burnley (b), Wolverhampton (h), Chelsea (h), Leicester (b), Everton (h), Southampton (b).

Tottenham (8):

Poeng: 41

Toppscorer: Harry Kane (11)

Forrige resultat: 1-1 mot Burnley (b) 7. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Manchester U. (h), West Ham (h), Sheffield U. (b), Everton (h), Bournemouth (b), Arsenal (h), Newcastle (b), Leicester (h), Crystal Palace (b).

Arsenal (9):

Poeng: 40

Toppscorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (17)

Forrige resultat: 1-0 over West Ham (h) 7. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Manchester C. (b), Brighton (b), Southampton (b), Norwich (h), Wolverhampton (b), Leicester (h), Tottenham (b), Liverpool (h), Aston Villa (b), Watford (h).

Burnley (10):

Poeng: 39

Toppscorer: Chris Wood (11)

Forrige resultat: 1-1 mot Tottenham (h) 7. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Manchester C. (b), Watford (h), Crystal Palace (b), Sheffield U. (h), West Ham (b), Liverpool (b), Wolverhampton (h), Norwich (b), Brighton (h).

Crystal Palace (11):

Poeng: 39

Toppscorer: Jordan Ayew (8)

Forrige resultat: 1-0 over Watford (h) 7. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Bournemouth (b), Liverpool (b), Burnley (h), Leicester (b), Chelsea (h), Aston Villa (b), Manchester U. (h), Wolverhampton (b), Tottenham (h).

Everton (12):

Poeng: 37

Toppscorer: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (13)

Forrige resultat: 0-4 mot Chelsea (b) 8. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Liverpool (h), Norwich (b), Leicester (h), Tottenham (b), Southampton (h), Wolverhampton (b), Aston Villa (h), Sheffield U. (b), Bournemouth (h).

Newcastle (13):

Poeng: 35

Toppscorer: Jonjo Shelvey (5)

Forrige resultat: 1-0 over Southampton (b) 7. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Sheffield U. (h), Aston Villa (b), Bournemouth (b), West Ham (h), Manchester C. (b), Watford (b), Tottenham (h), Brighton (b), Liverpool (h).

Southampton (14):

Poeng: 34

Toppscorer: Danny Ings (15)

Forrige resultat: 0-1 mot Newcastle (h) 7. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Norwich (b), Arsenal (h), Watford (b), Manchester C. (h), Everton (b), Manchester U. (b), Brighton (h), Bournemouth (b), Sheffield U. (h).

Brighton (15):

Poeng: 29

Toppscorer: Neal Maupay (8)

Forrige resultat: 0-0 mot Wolves (b) 7. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Arsenal (h), Leicester (b), Manchester U. (h), Norwich (b), Liverpool (h), Manchester C. (h), Southampton (b), Newcastle (h), Burnley (b).

West Ham (16):

Poeng: 27

Toppscorer: Sebastian Haller (7)

Forrige resultat: 0-1 mot Arsenal (b) 7. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Wolverhampton (h), Tottenham (b), Chelsea (h), Newcastle (b), Burnley (h), Norwich (b), Watford (h), Manchester U. (b), Aston Villa (h).

Watford (17):

Poeng: 27

Toppscorer: Troy Deeney (6)

Forrige resultat: 0-1 mot Crystal Palace (b) 7. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Leicester (h), Burnley (b), Southampton (h), Chelsea (b), Norwich (h), Newcastle (h), West Ham (b), Manchester C. (h), Arsenal (b).

Bournemouth (18):

Poeng: 27

Toppscorer: Callum Wilson (8)

Norsk spiller: Joshua King (spiss).

Forrige resultat: 1-2 mot Liverpool (b) 7. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Crystal Palace (h), Wolverhampton (b), Newcastle (h), Manchester U. (b), Tottenham (h), Leicester (h), Manchester C. (b), Southampton (h), Everton (b).

Aston Villa (19):

Poeng: 25

Toppscorer: Jack Grealish (7)

Norsk spiller: Ørjan Håskjold Nyland (keeper)

Forrige resultat: 0-4 mot Leicester (b) 9. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Sheffield U. (h), Chelsea (h), Newcastle (b), Wolverhampton (h), Liverpool (b), Manchester U. (h), Crystal Palace (h), Everton (b), Arsenal (h), West Ham (b).

Norwich (20):

Poeng: 21

Toppscorer: Teemu Pukki (11)

Norsk spiller: Alexander Tettey (midtbane)

Forrige resultat: 0-1 mot Sheffield U. (b) 7. mars

Gjenstående kamper: Southampton (h), Everton (h), Arsenal (b), Brighton (h), Watford (b), West Ham (h), Chelsea (b), Burnley (h), Manchester C. (b).

* Kilder: NTB, BBC.

EpostKopier lenkeKopiert!
Mer fra ABC Nyheter
Siste fra forsiden
09:21 Amnesty mener norsk corona-app er blant de verste i verden09:20 Alle i staten skal få jobbe til de blir 70 år09:18 Kan en bok endre livet ditt?09:15 DNB: Problemer med transaksjonsbetalinger søndag09:15 Oslo Børs 2 prosent opp fra start08:54 – Nord-Korea har sprengt samarbeidskontor i lufta07:35 Nord-Korea truer med å gå inn i demilitarisert grensesone07:29 Ungdom forteller om planlegging av slåsskamper på nett07:19 Kollisjon mellom buss og bil i Bergen – tre kritisk skadd06:58 Status foran Premier League-restarten – klubb for klubb06:36 Tysk statsadvokat har skrevet brev til Madeleine McCanns foreldre06:27 Fagermos verstingliste: – Folk som jukser, tar seg pauser og ikke forstår at det er én for alle06:16 Strømproblemer på Dovrebanen og Gjøvikbanen06:13 Oslos byrådsleder ønsker statuedebatt velkommen06:00 Flere får gå på kino – men filmene mangler05:50 Dette skjer i dag05:41 To tilfeller av koronasmitte på New Zealand etter tre uker05:30 Dette skjedde i natt05:30 Sju knallharde Frp-krav før vindkraftmelding05:29 Redd Barna reagerer på at Saudi-koalisjonen er ute av FNs svarteliste
Populært
Populært