Status foran Premier League-restarten – klubb for klubb
Slik ser det ut for Premier League-klubbene før sesonggjenstarten onsdag:
Liverpool (1.-plass):
Poeng: 82
Toppscorer: Mohamed Salah (16 mål)
Forrige resultat: 2-1 over Bournemouth (h) 7. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Everton (b), Crystal Palace (h) Manchester C. (b), Aston Villa (h), Brighton (b), Burnley (h), Arsenal (b), Chelsea (h), Newcastle (b).
Manchester City (2):
Poeng: 57
Toppscorer: Sergio Agüero (16)
Forrige resultat: 0-2 mot Manchester U. (b) 8. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Arsenal (h), Burnley (h), Chelsea (b), Liverpool (h), Southampton (b), Newcastle (h), Brighton (b), Bournemouth (h), Watford (b), Norwich (h).
Leicester (3):
Poeng: 53
Toppscorer: Jamie Vardy (19)
Forrige resultat: 4-0 over Aston Villa (h) 9. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Watford (b), Brighton (h), Everton (b), Crystal Palace (h), Arsenal (b), Bournemouth (b), Sheffield U. (h), Tottenham (b), Manchester U. (h).
Chelsea (4):
Poeng: 48
Toppscorer: Tammy Abraham (13)
Forrige resultat: 4-0 over Everton (h) 8. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Aston Villa (b), Manchester C. (h), West Ham (b), Watford (h), Crystal Palace (b), Sheffield U. (b), Norwich (h), Liverpool (b), Wolverhampton (h).
Manchester United (5):
Poeng: 45
Toppscorer: Marcus Rashford (14)
Forrige resultat: 2-0 over Manchester C. (h) 8. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Tottenham (b), Sheffield U. (h), Brighton (b), Bournemouth (h), Aston Villa (b), Southampton (h), Crystal Palace (b), West Ham (h), Leicester (b).
Wolverhampton (6):
Poeng: 43
Toppscorer: Raul Jimenez (13)
Forrige resultat: 0-0 mot Brighton (h) 7. mars
Gjenstående kamper: West Ham (b), Bournemouth (h), Aston Villa (b), Arsenal (h), Sheffield U. (b), Everton (h), Burnley (b), Crystal Palace (h), Chelsea (b).
Sheffield United (7):
Poeng: 43
Toppscorer: John Fleck og Lys Mousset (5)
Norsk spiller: Sander Berge (midtbane).
Forrige resultat: 1-0 over Norwich (h) 7. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Aston Villa (b), Newcastle (b), Manchester U. (b), Tottenham (h), Burnley (b), Wolverhampton (h), Chelsea (h), Leicester (b), Everton (h), Southampton (b).
Tottenham (8):
Poeng: 41
Toppscorer: Harry Kane (11)
Forrige resultat: 1-1 mot Burnley (b) 7. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Manchester U. (h), West Ham (h), Sheffield U. (b), Everton (h), Bournemouth (b), Arsenal (h), Newcastle (b), Leicester (h), Crystal Palace (b).
Arsenal (9):
Poeng: 40
Toppscorer: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (17)
Forrige resultat: 1-0 over West Ham (h) 7. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Manchester C. (b), Brighton (b), Southampton (b), Norwich (h), Wolverhampton (b), Leicester (h), Tottenham (b), Liverpool (h), Aston Villa (b), Watford (h).
Burnley (10):
Poeng: 39
Toppscorer: Chris Wood (11)
Forrige resultat: 1-1 mot Tottenham (h) 7. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Manchester C. (b), Watford (h), Crystal Palace (b), Sheffield U. (h), West Ham (b), Liverpool (b), Wolverhampton (h), Norwich (b), Brighton (h).
Crystal Palace (11):
Poeng: 39
Toppscorer: Jordan Ayew (8)
Forrige resultat: 1-0 over Watford (h) 7. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Bournemouth (b), Liverpool (b), Burnley (h), Leicester (b), Chelsea (h), Aston Villa (b), Manchester U. (h), Wolverhampton (b), Tottenham (h).
Everton (12):
Poeng: 37
Toppscorer: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (13)
Forrige resultat: 0-4 mot Chelsea (b) 8. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Liverpool (h), Norwich (b), Leicester (h), Tottenham (b), Southampton (h), Wolverhampton (b), Aston Villa (h), Sheffield U. (b), Bournemouth (h).
Newcastle (13):
Poeng: 35
Toppscorer: Jonjo Shelvey (5)
Forrige resultat: 1-0 over Southampton (b) 7. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Sheffield U. (h), Aston Villa (b), Bournemouth (b), West Ham (h), Manchester C. (b), Watford (b), Tottenham (h), Brighton (b), Liverpool (h).
Southampton (14):
Poeng: 34
Toppscorer: Danny Ings (15)
Forrige resultat: 0-1 mot Newcastle (h) 7. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Norwich (b), Arsenal (h), Watford (b), Manchester C. (h), Everton (b), Manchester U. (b), Brighton (h), Bournemouth (b), Sheffield U. (h).
Brighton (15):
Poeng: 29
Toppscorer: Neal Maupay (8)
Forrige resultat: 0-0 mot Wolves (b) 7. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Arsenal (h), Leicester (b), Manchester U. (h), Norwich (b), Liverpool (h), Manchester C. (h), Southampton (b), Newcastle (h), Burnley (b).
West Ham (16):
Poeng: 27
Toppscorer: Sebastian Haller (7)
Forrige resultat: 0-1 mot Arsenal (b) 7. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Wolverhampton (h), Tottenham (b), Chelsea (h), Newcastle (b), Burnley (h), Norwich (b), Watford (h), Manchester U. (b), Aston Villa (h).
Watford (17):
Poeng: 27
Toppscorer: Troy Deeney (6)
Forrige resultat: 0-1 mot Crystal Palace (b) 7. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Leicester (h), Burnley (b), Southampton (h), Chelsea (b), Norwich (h), Newcastle (h), West Ham (b), Manchester C. (h), Arsenal (b).
Bournemouth (18):
Poeng: 27
Toppscorer: Callum Wilson (8)
Norsk spiller: Joshua King (spiss).
Forrige resultat: 1-2 mot Liverpool (b) 7. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Crystal Palace (h), Wolverhampton (b), Newcastle (h), Manchester U. (b), Tottenham (h), Leicester (h), Manchester C. (b), Southampton (h), Everton (b).
Aston Villa (19):
Poeng: 25
Toppscorer: Jack Grealish (7)
Norsk spiller: Ørjan Håskjold Nyland (keeper)
Forrige resultat: 0-4 mot Leicester (b) 9. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Sheffield U. (h), Chelsea (h), Newcastle (b), Wolverhampton (h), Liverpool (b), Manchester U. (h), Crystal Palace (h), Everton (b), Arsenal (h), West Ham (b).
Norwich (20):
Poeng: 21
Toppscorer: Teemu Pukki (11)
Norsk spiller: Alexander Tettey (midtbane)
Forrige resultat: 0-1 mot Sheffield U. (b) 7. mars
Gjenstående kamper: Southampton (h), Everton (h), Arsenal (b), Brighton (h), Watford (b), West Ham (h), Chelsea (b), Burnley (h), Manchester C. (b).
* Kilder: NTB, BBC.