Spesialetterforsker skal granske Trump

Trump Legal Troubles FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks to guests at Mar-a-lago on Nov. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. An executive at Trump’s company testified Monday, Nov. 14 that he was afraid he’d hear those famous words — “you’re fired!” — if he went to the big boss with concerns that two top company officials were scheming to dodge taxes on company-paid perks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)