U.S. President Joe Biden signs "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" into law at the White House in Washington U.S. President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks during a signing ceremony for "The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022" in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 16, 2022. REUTERS/ Foto: Leah Millis / NTB/Reuters