Grufullt syn på stranden: – Verre enn et mareritt

In this photo supplied by Greenpeace on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, dolphins lay dead on the shore on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius. At least 14 dolphins have washed up and died on the coast of the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius, where a Japanese ship ran aground and spilled more than 1,000 tons of fuel, report environmental groups and experts. (Eshan Juman/Greenpeace via AP) Foto: Eshan Juman / AP