Spa-hotell i Norge som får deg til å glemme alt annet

The Thief oppgir (på engelsk) på sin hjemmeside at de har innført følgende tiltak for smittevern i Thief Spa:

We strictly follow the regulationsset by FHI regarding infection control and covid-19 -and have come up with a safe solution for our guests and staff.

There is a limited number of people who can use the spa at the same time

Entrance to THIEF SPA must be booked prior to arrival

You will be allocated a time slot in advance which is limited to 90 minutes per stay per person during your stay

Thorough body wash is required before entering the facility. Shower naked and use soap and shampoo.

Do you have symptoms of cough, respiratory infection,fever or the like? Do not attend treatment or use the spa. Please contact the spa reception.

Keep a minimum of 1 meter distance to other guests and employees.

Clean hands frequently -use disinfection stations. Avoid touching surfaces if possible.

There will be signs at each facilitywith a maximum number of people.

In the sauna, steambath and pool, people from the same household can sit together. Otherwise, a minimum of 1 meter distance applies between each guest.

There will be no serving of coffee, fruit, tea or water. Bring your own drinking bottle

We do not offer salt scrub and the ice maker is not running

Our staff disinfect all facilities after use so that you feel safe when you visit us.

Kilde: The Thief

Merk: Denne informasjonen er sist oppdatert 28.10.2020. Sjekk med hotellets hjemmesider for eventuelle endringer.