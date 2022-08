Over tusen døde som følge av flom i Pakistan

Pakistan Floods A displaced man carries his daughters after his flood-hit home as he wade through a flooded area in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. Officials say flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains across much of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,000 people and displaced thousands more since mid-June. (AP Photo/Zahid Hussain)

