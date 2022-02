Redningsmannskaper kjemper mot klokka etter jordskredet i Brasil

Brazil Deadly Rains Rescue workers and residents stop for a break on the second day of rescue efforts following deadly mudslides in Petropolis, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Deadly floods and mudslides swept away homes and cars, but even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear how many bodies remained trapped in the mud. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

