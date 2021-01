Krever full forklaring fra Iran ett år etter nedskyting av passasjerfly

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2020 file photo, people gather for a candlelight vigil to remember the victims of the Ukraine plane crash, at the gate of Amri Kabir University in Tehran, Iran. More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board the Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran’s military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles. Officials in Canada, which was home to many of the passengers on the doomed plane, and other affected countries have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in Iran’s investigation of its own military. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Les mer

Lukk