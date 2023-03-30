City taus om Haaland før nøkkelkamp mot Liverpool
Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland gestures during the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north-west England, on March 18, 2023.
Det er helt stille rundt Erling Braut Haalands skadesituasjon to dager før oppgjøret mot Liverpool.
Haaland var ikke med på et bilde eller nevnt i tekst på Citys hjemmeside etter onsdagens treningsøkt.
Haaland meldte forfall til landskampene mot Spania og Georgia på grunn av en lyskeskade.
Manchester City ligger åtte poeng bak (med én kamp mindre spilt) serieleder Arsenal og tåler trolig ikke et tap mot Liverpool om det skal bli ligagull.
Fredag klokken 14.30 holder City-manager Pep Guardiola en pressekonferanse, og der vil Haaland-spørsmålene bli helt sentrale.