Nye protester og demonstrasjoner i Frankrike

I sosiale medier fredag kveld kan man se bilder av opprørspoliti utstyrt med køller og som tar i bruk tåregass mot demonstranter nær grunnlovsdomstolens bygning i Paris.

Området rundt bygningen ble imidlertid stengt av politiet torsdag kveld. Stengingen skulle vare fram til lørdag og hadde til hensikt å hindre sammenstøt mens dommerne i grunnlovsdomstolen var samlet fredag.

France Pension Ruling People walk by burning garbage cans during a protest, Friday, April 14, 2023 in Paris. France's Constitutional Council on Friday approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, in a victory for President Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests over the legislation that have damaged his leadership. The decision dismayed or enraged critics of the pension plan, including protesters gathered outside Paris City Hall as the decision came down. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

France Pension Ruling Traffic resumes after protesters invade the streets near the Paris, Friday, April 14, 2023 in Paris. France's Constitutional Council on Friday approved an unpopular plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, in a victory for President Emmanuel Macron after three months of mass protests over the legislation that have damaged his leadership. The decision dismayed or enraged critics of the pension plan, including protesters gathered outside Paris City Hall as the decision came down. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)